Junior camps coming to Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Published: 12:00 PM July 5, 2021

Junior summer tennis camps begin at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club in August and everyone is welcome to come along and join in.

Following on from the successful junior coaching summer programme this year, the club invite children aged five to 16 to take part in the fun and games.

Action packed daily activities include simple tennis drills, various events designed to keep everyone on their toes, technical and tactical instruction, and match play training for the older children.

Last year the event proved very popular and several juniors, together with some mums and dads, decided to join in a family membership.

A spokesperson said: "Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club encourages everyone to have a great time at these camps. This year children may invite a best mate, or friend from school to share in their experiences.

"Tennis is one of the most popular outdoor sports you can play. It’s an activity that both the young and old can enjoy. It’s a great way to re-connect, and share precious quality time in a picturesque setting.

"Parents are encouraged to stay and sample the wonderful facilities that our tennis club has to offer, such as relaxing on the sun terrace, close to a fully stocked bar in the clubhouse."

Mrs Young from Yatton added: “I decided to watch my daughter Alice participate in one of last year’s camps at the club and got to know some other parents while we were all watching.

"I was overjoyed to see her getting excited and expelling lots of energy. A big thank you to the supervising team that were also sharing in all the activities."

Summer camps at Clevedon LTC begin on Tuesday August 3 and continue on August 4, 6, 10, 11 and 13.

For application forms and further details contact head coach Michael Rakosi by email at rakosi@btinternet.com or call 07748 157229. Visit the website clubspark.lta.org.uk/clevedonlawntennisclub.