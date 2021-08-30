News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon LTC help member oldest celebrate landmark birthday

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM August 30, 2021   
Jennifer Collins with friends at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club on her 90th birthday

Jennifer Collins with friends at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club on her 90th birthday - Credit: Nicholas Walsh/CLTC

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club celebrated the 90th birthday of quite a remarkable lady recently.

Jennifer Collins, the club’s oldest active playing member, enjoyed a couple of sets of mixed doubles with long time regular partners, Brian, Ian and Pauline on her special day.

And all joined the party in the clubhouse with friends and well-wishers afterwards, with Jen saying: “I had no idea what they were planning, it made me so happy to see everybody, and I want to thank the ladies for providing such delicious cakes."

Born in Wells, Jen has lived the majority of her life in and around Weston-super-Mare, was married in1954 and had four children.

When Jen joined Clevedon LTC in 2013 she was preparing for her second time of representing Great Britain in the over-80s veterans International tournament.

Spokesman Nicholas Walsh added: “Jen is such an inspiration at the club, with so many younger players in complete admiration of her positivity and desire to keep playing a game she so clearly loves. I don’t think Jen will be hanging her racket up anytime soon either."

