Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club in call for junior camps

Junior camps are due to start at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club next month Archant

Parents who are looking for exciting and interesting activities for their children to do during the school summer holidays are invited to bring them along and join in the fun and games at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club’s popular junior camps.

They do not have to be a member to involved and the club, which was formed in 1880, can be foud in the central part of Princes Road.

A fully qualified coach and his young team encourage children from five to 12 years of age to come and meet new friends and learn new skills outdoors in the sunshine in a safe and Covid compliant environment.

The main focus of the camps are to improve fitness and well being, with the younger children encouraged to run around and expel lots of energy whilst having a great time.

Children will also participate in tennis drills, tactics and match play.

Mrs Mason, of Hill Road, Clevedon, said: “I enrolled Emma and Steven last year and they both enjoyed themselves immensely.

“Steven has always been a highly active little boy, easily bored and requires a lot of attention. When I picked him up from the camp each day he was always exhausted, happy and eager to return.”

The programme dates are Monday August 3, Wednesday August 5 and Friday August 7 for week one and Monday August 10, Tuesday August 11 and Wednesday August 12 for week two.

Family and junior memberships are still available upon request and more information or application forms are available from head coach Michael Rakosi by calling 07748 157229 or emailing rakosi@btinternet.com.