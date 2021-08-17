News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
New group proves a hit for beginners and improvers at Clevedon

Lee Power

Published: 7:00 AM August 17, 2021   
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club has launched a new beginners an early improvers group

The new beginners and early improvers group has taken off at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club.

As part of the 'Everyone for Tennis’ initiatives, Clevedon LTC are trying to encourage as many people as possible from outside the club, to enjoy a sport that has both physical and mental health benefits.

Organiser of the new beginners group Nicholas Walsh said: “The new sessions are an ideal introduction to the game of tennis. People can come along and play to see if they like the sport, before deciding to join the club.

"Also by regularly attending the sessions, they will improve to a standard where they will feel comfortable to mix in with other more advanced members. I want beginners to feel confident enough to play in the many social events CLTC has to offer, and also play in our social tournaments.”

Sessions are every Saturday from 2.30pm-4pm, with no age restrictions. The oldest participant is currently 85 years old, and the youngest is 24.

Walsh added: "It is satisfying to read the texts in our WhatsApp group. It is obvious people are having a super time and enjoying playing with others of a similar standard.

"Norman wrote: 'Great session again today. So good to watch people improve, and not even realise it. Very rewarding'."

During the summer months the fully licensed bar will be open for drinks in the clubhouse, or outside on the terrace. Toilet and shower facilities are also available.

Anyone considering joining the group get the first session free. It is then either £3 per session, or 10 sessions in advance at only £28.

To book your place, or for more information contact Nicholas Walsh via email n.walsh2@btinternet.com.

North Somerset News

