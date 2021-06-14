Clevedon LTC launch new beginners groups

Published: 7:10 AM June 14, 2021

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club are seeing more people than ever deciding they want to play tennis, with adults and juniors joining who have never played the game before.

Newcomers are keen to reap the health benefits to mind and body and the organiser of the new beginners group, Nicholas Walsh, said: “Lots of people have been put off from joining a tennis club, because as novices they are under the misconception that they won’t fit in. That’s simply not the case here.

"In fact it’s quite the opposite. CLTC is primarily a social club, with a wide mix of people of all ages and abilities”.

Sessions will focus on developing the basic skills required to advance to a level that will provide confidence.

Walsh added: “I want everyone to have fun. We will all be playing mixed doubles, and swapping partners as we go along. That way everyone can get to know each other and build new friendships.

You may also want to watch:

"One of the benefits of playing with existing members is that non-members may ask questions about CLTC, as they might decide to join as a full member."

The first session starts on Saturday July 10 from 2-3.30pm and they will continue every Saturday afternoon, with the fully licensed bar open and participants able to relax in the comfort of a newly refurbished clubhouse, which has showers and changing rooms, or on the terrace in the sunshine.

Each session costs just £3 for non-members and those looking to take things more seriously can contact LTA coach Michael Rakosi to organise either one-to-one or group coaching sessions.

To book a place or for more information contact Nicholas Walsh via email n.walsh2@btinternet.com.