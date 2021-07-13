Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club group enjoys smashing start

Published: 8:00 AM July 13, 2021

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club launched their new beginners group at the weekend - Credit: Nicholas Walsh/CLTC

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club's new beginners group got off to a smashing start on Saturday.

Members of the public joined existing club members to knock up and have a good time on the courts.

Organiser Nicholas Walsh said: "The benefit of playing in the group is that everyone is at the same skill level, and therefore don’t feel intimidated in any way."

The group will meet every Saturday at 2.30pm, and sessions are open to members of the public, with no age restrictions.

Walsh added: “A lady aged 72 who recently moved to Clevedon who hasn’t played tennis before, was overjoyed that a group like this had been formed.

"Sally has now taken a membership form away because she was also impressed with all the social functions that the club has to offer.

"Typically the group consists of husband and wives, senior citizens and teenagers, and would welcome young families with small children."

If you would like to take part contact Nicholas Walsh via email at n.walsh2@btinternet.com.