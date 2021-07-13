News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club group enjoys smashing start

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 8:00 AM July 13, 2021   
Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club launched their new beginners group at the weekend

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club launched their new beginners group at the weekend - Credit: Nicholas Walsh/CLTC

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club's new beginners group got off to a smashing start on Saturday.

Members of the public joined existing club members to knock up and have a good time on the courts.

Organiser Nicholas Walsh said: "The benefit of playing in the group is that everyone is at the same skill level, and therefore don’t feel intimidated in any way."

The group will meet every Saturday at 2.30pm, and sessions are open to members of the public, with no age restrictions.

Walsh added: “A lady aged 72 who recently moved to Clevedon who hasn’t played tennis before, was overjoyed that a group like this had been formed.

You may also want to watch:

"Sally has now taken a membership form away because she was also impressed with all the social functions that the club has to offer.

"Typically the group consists of husband and wives, senior citizens and teenagers, and would welcome young families with small children."

Most Read

  1. 1 Clevedon pupils write letters to 'inspiring' England squad after racial abuse
  2. 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  3. 3 Former Clevedon student heading to space with Richard Branson
  1. 4 Man pushes woman to the ground in A38 assault
  2. 5 Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused
  3. 6 Sharp rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant in North Somerset
  4. 7 GreenSeas bin opening ceremony takes place in Portishead
  5. 8 Volunteers build greenhouse for hospital wards
  6. 9 New food and craft fair to showcase local producers
  7. 10 New coronavirus vaccination centre opens as all adults urged to book their vaccination

If you would like to take part contact Nicholas Walsh via email at n.walsh2@btinternet.com.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Students hold prom after Covid cancels school event.

Education News

PICTURES: Students hold prom in back garden due to Covid

Carrington Walker

person
Newlands Homes, First dig at Tickenham.

More than 30 zero carbon homes to be built in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Co-ops to close early for staff to watch Euro2020 final

Euro 2020

7 Co-op stores to close early for Euro final

Carrington Walker

person
Spartans FC's Membery and Evans will take part in the sponsored 25km walk

Spartans FC plan sponsored 25km walk for Suicide Prevention Bristol

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon