Clevedon put in five-star display to return to winning ways at Avonmouth

Vicky Ford scored two brilliant goals to help Clevedon Ladies get back to winning ways with a five-star performance at Avonmouth on Saturday.



The home goal had a charmed life as Clevedon poured into the attack but eventually the persistence of Lucy Pope paid off a she slipped the ball past the advancing keeper to put the visitors ahead.



The lead was increased when an alert Ellen Armstrong tucked the ball home for the second.



Lucy Pratt was causing all sort of problems for the home defenders on Clevedon's right flank and it was her cross that found Ford to make it 3-0 at the interval.



After the break Anna Barzotelli was rewarded for a superb display when she powered home the fourth.



Avonmouth worked to get back into the game and Christina Becker in the Clevedon goal pulled off a couple of smart saves.



Clevedon came back with Armstrong on the left and Kat O'Donovan on the right instigating many attacks.



Ford was on hand to clinically convert a cross for the fifth.



The home side scored a consolation goal late on, Clevedon, however, retained second place in the league.



On Saturday Clevedon entertain Mid Somerset seconds at 12pm at Clevedon School.

