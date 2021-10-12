Ford scores winner as Clevedon maintain perfect start in five goal thriller

Published: 10:29 AM October 12, 2021

Clevedon Ladies made it three from three after edging out local rivals Nailsea Ladies seconds in a five goal thriller. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Vicky Ford was the heroine for Clevedon HC as scored a dramatic late winner to ensure their 100 per cent win record in the local derby against Nailsea Ladies seconds on Saturday.

Nailsea started brightly taking the game to their hosts, Clevedon defended well but the visitors kept up the pressure and it was no surprise when they took the lead midway through the opening half.

The home side then began to assert themselves, Ameilia Gibson started asking questions of the Nailsea defence, Lucy Pratt raiding down the right and Lucy Pope leading the midfield forward brought some good saves from the visiting keeper but at half-time the score remained 1-0 to Nailsea.

After the break Clevedon upped the pace, working hard to support each other the chances started to appear, Pope brought the scores level.

The Clevedon midfield chased and harried, Ellen Armstrong on the left and Kat O'Donovan on the right feeding the front line, Gibson saw her flick to the far post superbly saved by the Nailsea keeper.

The visitors buoyed by this poured forward but home side held out and then in the dying minutes of the game Ford who had been superb throughout the game was on hand to power home a loose ball to claim victory for Clevedon.

On Saturday Clevedon take their perfect league record to Old Bristolians for an 11am start.