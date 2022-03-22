Clevedon Ladies get better of Bristol to secure third spot

Clevedon Ladies secured third spot in their division with a 2-0 win at Bristol.

The visitors poured onto the attack from the very start, with Anna Barzotelli and Emelia Gibson testing the Bristol defence.

But the hosts boasted some useful forwards of their own and Clevedon keeper Christina Becker had to make some good saves to deny them.

The deadlock was broken midway through the first half when Helen LeFevre was first to react to a loose ball following a short corner to put Clevedon ahead.

The visitors remained strong at the back and in midfield, with Tilly McNamara in sublime form to win the ball and control play, and LeFevre cleverly took the ball into space to fire home the second goal.

Clevedon were reduced to 10 players after the restart with goal hero LeFevre unable to continue, but the visitors sat back and allowed Bristol to come at them.

Barzotelli and McNamara were dominant to keep chances down as the visitors saw out the game to claim three points and third place, ahead of their final match against Mendip thirds at Clevedon School on Saturday (10.30am).