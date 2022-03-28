Clevedon Ladies end season with big win over Mendip Ladies thirds

All smiles for Clevedon Ladies as they pose for the camera after their win over Mendip Ladies thirds. - Credit: Clevedon Ladies

Clevedon Ladies ended their season with a 4-0 win over Mendip Ladies thirds on Saturday.

With nothing riding on the result, the teams were playing for pride only.

The hosts were quickly out of the blocks, pinning the visitors deep in their own half, but Mendip defended well before a speculative shot from Helen LeFevre found the net.

Tilly McNamara received a short corner and cleverly slipped past onrushing defenders to fire powerfully home for Clevedon's second.

And great play by defensive midfielder Ellen Armstrong blunted the Mendip attack, allowing the home side to keep up the pressure.

Goal number three came when the ball fell to Vicky Ford who picked her spot for a beautifully executed finish.

Emelia Gibson was a constant threat to the Mendip defence and converted at a short corner to give Clevedon a 4-0 interval lead.

Mendip came into the game more after the break and were awarded a penalty flick, but Christina Becker dived to her right to pull off a superb save.

McNamara and Lucy Pope limited the Mendip chances, but despite more Clevedon attacks the score remained 4-0 to bring the curtain down on a fine campaign.