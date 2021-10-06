News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon Ladies ease to victory over Mendip Ladies

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM October 6, 2021   
Clevedon Ladies Hockey Club made it two wins from two with Mendip triumph.

Clevedon Ladies Hockey Club followed up last week's North Somerset seconds win by beating Mendip Ladies on Saturday. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Clevedon Ladies swept aside Mendip Ladies with a 3-0 win at Chew Manga last Saturday.

Despite being able to field nine players for the match, Clevedon didn’t let that stop them as they took the game to their hosts.

Powerful hitting out of defence from Libby Barzotelli and Ashleee Cooper, sublime skill and non-stop running from Anna Barzotelli, whose quick thinking led to the opening goal for Lucy Pratt made an exciting game.

Mendip rarely threatened but when they did Christina Becker in goal was on hand to deny them.

Ellen Armstrong was superb down the left and Vicky Ford was tireless in midfield as they broke up Mendip attacks.

Clevedon went into the break 1-0 ahead.

The second half highlighted Clevedon's sheer determination. Kat O'Donovan battled away sealing the right flank, Pratt with excellent ball control, crossed beautifully for Helen LeFevre to power home for the second.

Mendip briefly threatened but were unable to break through, Ford had the ball in the net but it was disallowed and then the Pratt, LeFevre combination saw a third.

Hockey
North Somerset News

