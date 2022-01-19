Clevedon Ladies earn bragging rights in local derby with North Somerset
Clevedon Lades Hockey Club returned to league action after the Christmas break, with a 2-1 victory in their local derby with North Somerset at Gordano School on Saturday.
The visitors started brightly, Ashlee Cooper urging her team forward with powerful hitting from the back. Moving the ball forward Clevedon were able to feed the skilful Lucy Pratt, who glided past the North Somerset defenders to create scoring opportunities.
Amelia Gibson, Helen LeFevre and Lucy Pope attacked down the centre as the home team defended gallantly but a loose ball was picked up by Pratt and rifled home to put the visitors one-up.
With great defensive play from Sophie Bowen, North Somerset were unable to break through.
After the break the home side found their voice and forced Clevedon goalkeeper Christina Becker into action, more pressure and levelled the scores through Maddie M.
Clevedon, then in a huge team effort, regained control and surged forward. Following a goalmouth melee Vicky Ford capped a fine individual performance when she struck home a rebound for Clevedon's winner.
On Saturday Clevedon Ladies entertain Mendip thirds at 10.30am at Clevedon School.
