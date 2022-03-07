News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Meredith's double help Clevedon Ladies share points at Mid Somerset

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM March 7, 2022
Clevedon Ladies currently sit third in the table.

Clevedon Ladies halted a couple of close defeats with a creditable 2-2 draw at a resurgent Mid Somerset on Saturday.

The visitors bossed the opening period with Caitlin Meredith and Anna Barzotelli keeping the home defence busy.

In midfield for Clevedon, Harriet Watts and Tilly McNamara fed the front line and kept tight grip on the Mid Somerset forwards. 

With the number of chances the visitors were creating it was no surprise when Meredith scored the opening goal.

Clevedon had more chances but the home side levelled from a breakaway and, with confidence high, Mid Somerset poured onto the attack and took the lead just before the interval.

After the break Clevedon found themselves defending doggedly as the home team held sway, but with Ellen Armstrong and Kat O'Donovan working hard and Lucy Pope covering lots of ground, they got back into the game.

Meredith and Barzotelli again asked questions of the home defence and it was Meredith who scored the equaliser, dummying the keeper to leave the goal at her mercy as the sides shared the spoills.

Clevedon, who are third in the table, do not have a game on Saturday but travel to take on Bristol Ladies on March 19.

Hockey
