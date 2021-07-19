News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon's karate youngsters back from long break

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 12:00 PM July 19, 2021   
Clevedon Karate Kai youngsters face the camera

Clevedon Karate Kai youngsters face the camera - Credit: CKK

After a long break due to Covid restrictions Clevedon Karate Kai's kids
have been back in action and working hard in their training.

They had their first grading for a long time last week and for many taking part it was their first time ever, so nerves could be seen on their faces.

Kevin Barrett, sixth dan, said: "It was good to see such an effort from 20 youngsters, with ages from five years to 12. They all gave everything that was asked of them.

"Donna Robertson has taken charge of our junior club and after such a
long break it is good to see most of our members have returned with of
course many new faces.

"Hopefully in the next week we shall also see the return of our seniors."

For details of the Clevedon club training schedule you can call Donna on
07806 631835 or Kevin on 07780 664457.

North Somerset News

