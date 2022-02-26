Clevedon Town march on in Les Phillips Cup after 10-goal thriller at Oldland Abbotonians

Clevedon Town secured a place in the next round of the Les Phillips Cup after beating Oldland Abbotonians. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon Town progressed to the next round of the Les Philips Cup in a crazy, eventful 10-goal feast.

The soft, muddy and bobbly Castle Road pitch had a large say in their 6-4 outcome at Oldland Abbotonians on Wednesday.

This was the first competitive game between the sides although the Seasiders had previously won two friendlies in 1983 and 1992 on a much friendlier pre-season surface.

Both teams showed great attacking intent from the start and former Seasider Adam Madhdi saw James Walker save a first-minute shot and, on the break, Alex Camm lost his footing before he could get in a shot.

So, it was no surprise that from that moment on the goals came at regular intervals.

After seven minutes the hosts took the lead. A super through ball over the top of the Clevedon defence by Casey Woodman found lively centre forward Craig Parsons and he held off Ollie Babington’s challenge to score despite Walker getting a hand to the ball.

Three minutes later Mitch Osmond’s inswinging corner came back off the far post and Callum Eastwood was in the right place to prod home the leveller.

On 17 minutes, Alex Camm latched on to the ball in the area, beat two men but as he shaped to shoot, he was tripped from behind.

Babington wiped the mud from his studs and kept his feet by carefully placing the penalty into the bottom corner.

On 34 minutes the scores were level again.

Archie Ferris played a great ball to Cam Salmon, who was foiled by keeper Liam Jaques as he tried to take the ball round him, and Clevedon were left shell shocked when the two home full-backs combined for an equaliser.

Harry Druett’s long crossfield ball from the right again caught out the Clevedon defence and Mitch Dann cut in from the left to smash the ball into the roof of the net.

Just before half-time Jaques parried Mitch Osmond’s 30-yard piledriver before saving Cam Salmon’s follow-up and Syd Camper slipped the ball through to Camm whose left foot shot beat the keeper’s dive to nestle in the corner of the net and give Clevedon a 3-2 lead at the break.

The Seasiders made it four on 57 minutes when a strong run down the right by Alex Twiggs saw his first cross cleared but from the follow-up Ferris powered home a diving header.

Twiggs succumbed to cramp and was replaced by Elliot Nicholson and five minutes later Clevedon made it 5-2 when Jaques gathered a long clearance from Eastwood and was pounced on by Ferris who muscled his way in front of the goalkeeper and slipped the ball into the empty net.

It proved to be Ferris’ last action of a customary hard-working shift, and he was replaced by Ethan Feltham.

Oldland gained a lifeline on 71 minutes when Harry Druett’s free-kick saw Walker’s parried save come out to substitute Scott Hatcher whose cross was put in by Jacob Reader at the far post.

The visitors made it 6-3 nine minutes from time after Salmon and Feltham had missed further chances, as a great run and cross by Sam Iles saw Jaques make a despairing dive to try and keep out Feltham’s shot with the ball already over the line.

To Oldland's credit they kept going and piled men forward, scoring the last goal of the night in a typical cup tie goalmouth melee, when Cash Vinall bundled the ball in two minutes from time.

"t was a difficult pitch which we’re not used to and fair play to Oldland they gave it a real good go," said manager Alex White.

"But it was a cup match and all you need to do is make sure you win, and I’m delighted that we did that, and we can now look forward to the next round."