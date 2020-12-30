Advanced search

Athletics: Crowds flock to annual Clevedon AC race

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 December 2019

Clevedon Athletics Club have hosted Boxing Day races since 1976.

Archant

Clevedon Athletics Club held their 43rd Boxing Day Road Race with crowds lining the route around the town, as the juniors competed first.

But it was the senior event, which saw nearly a thousand competitors take on the four-mile course, where Bristol & West athlete Felix McGrath finished first in a time of 19 minutes 35 seconds.

Teammate Andrew Chambers came home second in 19.45, while James Rodgers (North Somerset AC) finished third in 20.20.

Alex Crossland from Clevedon AC was the highest-placed finisher for the host club after crossing the line in fifth place with a time of 20.25.

Emma Pallant (Aldershot, Farnham & District) has a proud history at the race and was first female, winning for the 10th time in 21.52.

Pallant was followed by Steph Barnes (B&W, 22.01) and marathoner Jenny Spink (B&W, 22.04).

Clevedon AC would like to thank headline sponsor GRS Stone Supplies and Up & Running Bristol for their support and assistance.

The club also passes on their thanks to everyone who raced, supported and helped to organise the event.

