Clevedon Ladies hit six of the best in big win over Nailsea seconds

Clevedon Ladies Hockey Club followed up their victory over North Somerset last time out to beat Nailsea Seconds. - Credit: Archant

Clevedon Ladies returned to league action after last week's postponement with a huge 6-2 win at Nailsea seconds at Gordano School last Saturday (January 29).

A solid defence with Christina Becker in goal and Sophie Bowen at right-back marshalled by Kat O'Donovan provided Clevedon with a great launchpad.

In front of the defence Ellen Armstrong and Sarah Wright impressed as the visitors poured into the attack.

A beautifully weighted pass from Anna Barzotelli was met by Vicky Ford to open the scoring with an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Lucy Pope and Emelia Gibson interchanged with the frontline to force the hosts back, as Pope struck her second and Barzotelli with a lovely piece of ball control gave Clevedon a 3-0 interval lead.

After the break Pratt was on hand to touch home the fourth following a goalmouth melee.

But Nailsea struck twice to knock Clevedon out of their stride

The status quo was restored, however, when Pope got her second with a well placed shot to the far post and Helen LeFevre was rewarded for battling performance with the final goal of a wondeful contest.

On Saturday Clevedon entertain Old Bristolians thirds at 12pm at Clevedon School.