Six of the best as Clevedon Town beat Brixham to progress in FA Vase

Three goals in three minutes either side of half-time settled Clevedon Town's FA Vase tie at Brixham as the Seasiders cruised to a comfortable 6-0 win on Saturday.

Archie Ferris found the net but was offside, Syd Camper hit the foot of a post and goalkeeper Grant Fisher came out well to save from Freddie King as he raced clear.

The pressure should have produced a goal after 30 minutes when Glen Hayer’s ball back into the box found Alex Kemsley, whose quick turn deceived the defender and the referee did point to the spot, only for Syd Camper’s penalty to be easily saved by Fisher.

Freddie King scores the opener for Clevedon Town at Brixham. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

However, Clevedon were not unsettled by the miss and picked the ideal time to take the lead in the last minute of the half when Callum Eastwood’s free-kick picked out King to slot home.

Deep into added time and Clevedon doubled their lead when Ferris picked out Camper arriving in space to side foot home their second.

The game was effectively won after the break when a great Nicholson run and cross, was volleyed home by Camper.

Action from Clevedon Town's FA Vase third round at Brixham. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

On the hour Ferris was tripped just inside the box as he tried to create space for a shot and the referee pointed straight to the spot again, despite the home side’s protests, and Alex Camm took responsibility to send Fisher the wrong way to put the visitors 4-0 up.

King's corner then picked out Hayer to volley home and put Clevedon five-nil up on 72 minutes.

10 minutes later it was six when Eastwood swung a free kick to the far post and Heywood stooped to head home accurately in a crowded goalmouth to earn the club £1,175 in prize money and a place in the fourth round for the second year running at Southall.

Relief for Clevedon after Alex Camm (10) scores from the spot. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

"We’re delighted with a great win because we knew it would not be an easy place to come after their performances against Bridgwater earlier in the season, said assistant manager Ryan King.

"We had to withstand an early onslaught which we expected but we came through that and scored two good goals at the end of the first half, which changed the momentum of the game in our favour. Then scoring that early in the second half killed the game.’

‘We’re pleased we have achieved our aim of still being in the Vase after Christmas like last year, so now we look to go even further."

Clevedon are next in action against Street on Monday December 27 at 1pm.