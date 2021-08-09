News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Lawrence defends senior club championship title at Clevedon

Lee Power

Published: 7:23 AM August 9, 2021   
Steve Lawrence (right) being congratulated by Seniors Captain Rick Smith

Steve Lawrence (right) being congratulated by Seniors Captain Rick Smith - Credit: Clevedon GC

Steve Lawrence defended his title at Clevedon's Senior Championships.

A field of 82 players took part in the over-55 competition, in blustery but mostly dry conditions.

And Lawrence came out on top after a close tussle with John Vickerstaff, with the pair level on the 18th tee.

Lawrence birdied the final hole, as Vickerstaff carded a bogey, which meant a two-shot winning margin with a there-over par 75 for the champion.

Former Darts world champion Bob Anderson finished as runner-up on countback on 77, with club captain Steve Buckland in fourth place.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking after being presented the trophy by former club captain Derek Sutton, Lawrence paid tribute to the excellent condition of the course.

Anderson's 77 was sufficient for him to win the competition for the best nett score, with his nett 64 narrowly beating Rich Jones (nett 65, gross 82).

Tim Gibbs came third with a nett 69, with Anderson presented with his trophy by Paul Middleton, another former club captain.

