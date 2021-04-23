Clevedon Girls under-eights launch new kit at Portishead Town Girls
- Credit: Clevedon United Girls
After four long months of lockdown restrictions, Clevedon Girls under-eights recommenced their Bristol Girls League campaign with the short trip to Portishead where they played out an exciting, end-to-end encounter with Portishead Town Girls.
The generosity of two local organisations, Dowlan Plant Hire and Clevedon Rotary Club, meant the girls were able to play for the first time in their brand new kits.
Thanks to their funding, the entire squad of 15 girls have been kitted out with shirts, shorts and socks.
Team coach Steve Ford said: “The girls were so glad to be back playing, and I can’t tell you how proud they were to stride out in their new kit.
"It’s amazing that local organisations have chosen to back us during these difficult times.”
If you or someone you know would like to play for Clevedon United Girls then please contact them on secretary.cujfc@yahoo.co.uk.
