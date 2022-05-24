News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon SC secure second place in the Cotswold League Final

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM May 24, 2022
The Clevedon Swimming Club Cotswolds Team

The Clevedon Swimming Club Cotswolds Team - Credit: Clevedon Swimming Club

Clevedon finished runners-up in the B Final of the Cotswolds Swimming League after losing out to Cinderford by just one point.

The team travelled to Pontypool, Wales, to compete with clubs from around the region, including Cheltenham, Burnham, Cinderford and Bristol Penguins, as they raced to be crowned champions.

The Cotswold League brings 19 clubs from all over Somerset, Gloucestershire and South Wales together to race a series of four meetings from February to May.

Age groups from 11 & under to over-15 raced all strokes across all distances from 25m for the youngest swimmers up to 100m for 15 & over.

olly Cole, Dexter Jeal, Ben Godfrey, Jemma Streeter with the Cotswold Swimming League runners-up trophy.

Clevedon Swimming Club members, from left to right, Holly Cole, Dexter Jeal, Ben Godfrey, Jemma Streeter with the Cotswold Swimming League runners-up trophy. - Credit: Clevedon Swimming Club

Club captains Ben Godfrey, Dexter Jeal, Jemma Streeter and Holly Cole collected the trophy on Clevedon's behalf. 

Team managers Nicola Steadman and Dave Best said: “It's a great series for Clevedon to be involved in as it involves swimmers right through the club. 

"This year we have had lots of clashes with other meets so a lot of our swimmers have been asked to swim additional races or swim up an age group and all have risen to the challenge.”

North Somerset News
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

The North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges, Weston

IN THE DOCK: Man in court after using daughter's blue badge to park in...

Paul Jones

person
Two-storey detached house in white with wood panelled gabled end. Double detached garage on the right and long driveway.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Superb, high-spec house in a Nailsea hotspot

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Plans to expand Baytree School onto a second site in Brookfield Walk.

North Somerset Council

Construction finally begins for special educational needs school

Carrington Walker

person
Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Cost of Living

Iceland offers over 60s discount on shopping bill every week

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon