Clevedon SC secure second place in the Cotswold League Final

Clevedon finished runners-up in the B Final of the Cotswolds Swimming League after losing out to Cinderford by just one point.

The team travelled to Pontypool, Wales, to compete with clubs from around the region, including Cheltenham, Burnham, Cinderford and Bristol Penguins, as they raced to be crowned champions.

The Cotswold League brings 19 clubs from all over Somerset, Gloucestershire and South Wales together to race a series of four meetings from February to May.

Age groups from 11 & under to over-15 raced all strokes across all distances from 25m for the youngest swimmers up to 100m for 15 & over.

Clevedon Swimming Club members, from left to right, Holly Cole, Dexter Jeal, Ben Godfrey, Jemma Streeter with the Cotswold Swimming League runners-up trophy. - Credit: Clevedon Swimming Club

Club captains Ben Godfrey, Dexter Jeal, Jemma Streeter and Holly Cole collected the trophy on Clevedon's behalf.

Team managers Nicola Steadman and Dave Best said: “It's a great series for Clevedon to be involved in as it involves swimmers right through the club.

"This year we have had lots of clashes with other meets so a lot of our swimmers have been asked to swim additional races or swim up an age group and all have risen to the challenge.”