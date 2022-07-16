Clevedon Town find out FA Cup and Toolstation Western League fixtures

Clevedon Town squad for the first pre-season friendly at Bovey Tracey. Back from left to right: Alex White (Manager), Freddie King, Elliot Nicholson, Alex Twiggs, Luca Smith, Charles Lovell, Syd Camper, Callum Kingdon, Sol Kent, Henry Westlake, Hannah Lewis (Physio). Front from left to right: Mitch Osmond, Ethan Feltham, Josh Pitt, Archie Ferris, Sam Iles, Callum Eastwood. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

A day the non-league football world looks forward to with the draw for the first two rounds of the FA Cup and the release of the full Toolstation Western League fixtures announced recently.

Clevedon Town will face new opposition at home in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup on Saturday August 6, when they host Chalfont St Peter.

The visitors suffered relegation from the Isthmian League last season and will now be playing in the Combined Counties Premier Division North. Last season the Seasiders lost on penalties to Southall in the FA Vase from the same Division.

The winners will then visit Southern League Cirencester Town on Saturday August 20 in the Preliminary Round. A bit of FA Cup glory is still an important goal for non-league teams like Clevedon, but now so is the prize money on offer, with £1,125 up for grabs for the Extra Preliminary Round winners and £1,444 in the Preliminary Round.

In the other FA competitions after reaching the Fourth Round again last season Clevedon are exempt in the FA Vase until the Second Round but in the FA Youth Cup, they have been handed a derby and drawn local rivals Portishead Town under-18s in the Preliminary Round to be played in the last week in August.

After the previously announced opening Toolstation League fixture at Saltash on July 30 and home to Cadbury Heath on August 3 the Seasiders have several other interesting early fixtures.

The local derby against Ashton & Backwell United is on Wednesday August 10 and on the following Saturday they travel to newly promoted Falmouth Town, who they last played in 2018 when they lost 2-1 in the FA Vase, the following week

Christmas sees the return of a once traditional derby against Bridgwater United at Fairfax Park on Boxing Day and the New Year fixture is an attractive home game against Mousehole, with the return also scheduled for Easter.

The last game is a reverse of the opening fixture when Saltash United are the visitors.