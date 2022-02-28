Clevedon Town battle back to earn hard earned point at Helston Athletic

Clevedon Town produced a great team performance in the second half to earn a well-deserved point at Helston Athletic on Saturday.

The Seasiders got off to the worse possible start when Orlando Anker went down in the area as he tried to get the ball under control and, after consulting his assistant, the referee awarded a penalty.

Craig Veal stepped up to put the spot-kick away with only three minutes on the clock.

Then on 39 minutes Helston keeper Mike Searle found himself sin-binned, with scorer Veal donning the keeper’s jersey for 10 minutes either side of half-time.

Syd Camper crosses as Matty Bye challenges. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

It was only when Searle was back that Town began to dominate and a stooping Archie Ferris header from Mitch Osmond’s corner went just over, then Eastwood’s long cross eluded everybody in the box and hit the inside of the far post with Ethan Feltham unable to turn the loose ball in.

Clevedon made their pressure count and levelled on 54 minutes as Ferris found Salmon and his cross was spectacularly volleyed in by the flying Osmond.

Sadly, Osmond landed awkwardly, breaking his wrist and was immediately replaced by Syd Camper.

On 70 minutes, Camper’s free kick was almost headed into his own net by Wright and then Eastwood’s 25-yarder went just wide.

Action in the Clevedon goalmouth as Archie Ferris heads clear with James Walker and Syd Camper covering. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Town keeper James Walker then kept out Tyler Elliott’s free-kick before producing a stunning save to keep out Wright’s powerful header at the far post on 77 minutes.

Walker then pushed out another Wright effort and Sam Iles stopped Bowker as he cut into the box.

Town substitute Alex Twiggs’ far post cross was then tipped behind by Searle and Walker had to be alert to push out a Veal cross before Camper put a shot wide after good work by Ferris.

Cam Salmon gets in a cross as Tyler Elliott challenges. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

"We were a bit flat and I don’t know whether it was down to two hard games in the week, the journey down or going behind so early and we brought the wind with us again," said manager Alex White.

"I thought the penalty was a soft one. The lad seemed to get a heavy touch on the ball and then he went down. The referee has got to be 100 per cent sure to give a penalty and I’m not sure he was.

“We had a good chat at half time and although we weren’t able to take advantage of the sin bin, we scored a great goal again and deserved the point."

On Saturday Clevedon meet Helston Athletic again in the return league game at the Everyone Active Stadium at 3pm.