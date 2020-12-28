Published: 1:00 PM December 28, 2020

Clevedon Town produced three superb goals to see off the Toolstation Western League Premier Division's bottom club Chipping Sodbury on Boxing Day.

A heavy pitch at the Everyone Active Stadium made conditions difficult for both sides, but they still served up an interesting contest.

The hosts were without Syd Camper, who was serving a one-match ban, while Mitch Osmond started on the bench as Glen Hayer and Callum Gould came into the starting line-up.

And Clevedon went close on three minutes when Jay Murray was brought down and George King's low free-kick was deflected and pushed onto a post by keeper Josh Langley.

Hayer headed a pair of Josh Hughes' crosses away at the other end, before the Seasiders took the lead on 17 minutes.

King played a short corner to Murray and his dipping cross was headed home acrobatically by Ethan Feltham for his seventh goal of the season.

There was almost a repeat four minutes later but Feltham headed wide, before Sodway's Nathan Brown was similarly off-target for the visitors.

Clevedon doubled their lead on 35 minutes with another cracker as Fin Biggs dispossessed Hughes and sent an accurate through ball into the path of Gould, whose low shot from 30 yards flew past the despairing dive of Langley and went in off the post.

Tempers boiled over when Feltham's mistimed tackle caught Hughes, which led to a scuffle and yellow cards for both players. But a quick free-kick from King set up Feltham soon after, only for his shot to fly over the crossbar.

The second half was largely a midfield battle but Clevedon remained on top for the most part and King's inswinging corner on 52 minutes evaded Liam Dempsey at the near post and both Hayer and Sam Hedges at the far post.

King was off-target with a trademark long-range attempt, then saw a deep free-kick put into the side netting by Dempsey.

Feltham made way for Will Gould on 63 minutes and the substitute produced the goods once again with a quarter of an hour remaining as he latched onto a long clearance from Harley Wilkinson and chipped the stranded Langley for a repeat of his winner in the FA Vase against New Milton.

There were further chances at both ends, with Sodbury captain Sol Pryce shooting just wide when well placed and King scuffing his shot.

Callum Kingdon headed a dangerous Charlie Lawrence cross clear, before Will Gould fired a loose ball wide and saw Langley deny fellow substitute Joel Bayliss.

Sodbury were reduced to 10 men late on when Josh Coombe was dismissed for two bookable offences inside the last four minutes of the match, as Clevedon claimed their expected win.

Man of the match Murray worked tirelessly in attack as the hosts made it 11 wins in 12 outings and said: "It was hard work because the pitch was really tough and combined with the swirling wind it was difficult. But we stuck at it and avoided an upset against the bottom team."

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Hayer, Kingdon, Hedges, Dempsey, C Gould (Osmond 73), King, Feltham (W Gould 63), Murray (Bayliss 84), Biggs. Unused subs: Iles, Davies.