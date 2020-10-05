Clevedon AC duo enjoy virtual London Marathon test
PUBLISHED: 08:59 05 October 2020
Two Clevedon AC members were part of the Virtual London Marathon on Sunday.
With the elite races still taking place in the capital, the other 45,000 competitors were able to run a 26.2-mile course of their choosing.
And Kestle, who has enjoyed competing in the event several times, chose to run laps around upper Clevedon, setting off early to make the most of quiet roads but also contending with wet and windy conditions.
He was joined for some of the laps by friends and clubmates who provided vital moral support at a safe distance, while Hallow mapped a route around Kingston Seymour village followed by laps of the seafront.
The weather had fortunately calmed for the exposed loops along the promenade and she also had company for some of the laps giving her a boost for the final few miles.
