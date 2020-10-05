Advanced search

Clevedon AC duo enjoy virtual London Marathon test

PUBLISHED: 08:59 05 October 2020

Clevedon's Eloise Hallow took part in the virtual London Marathon on Sunday

Clevedon's Eloise Hallow took part in the virtual London Marathon on Sunday

Archant

Two Clevedon AC members were part of the Virtual London Marathon on Sunday.

Clevedon's Ryan Kestle took part in the virtual London Marathon on SundayClevedon's Ryan Kestle took part in the virtual London Marathon on Sunday

With the elite races still taking place in the capital, the other 45,000 competitors were able to run a 26.2-mile course of their choosing.

And Kestle, who has enjoyed competing in the event several times, chose to run laps around upper Clevedon, setting off early to make the most of quiet roads but also contending with wet and windy conditions.

He was joined for some of the laps by friends and clubmates who provided vital moral support at a safe distance, while Hallow mapped a route around Kingston Seymour village followed by laps of the seafront.

The weather had fortunately calmed for the exposed loops along the promenade and she also had company for some of the laps giving her a boost for the final few miles.

*Clevedon AC welcomes new members of all abilities so if you have taken up running or returned to running over the last few months the club can help you progress and stay motivated within friendly groups.

Contact the club via the website or Facebook page if you would like to come along to a taster session.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon AC duo enjoy virtual London Marathon test

Clevedon's Eloise Hallow took part in the virtual London Marathon on Sunday

Journalism Matters...now more than ever

Journalism Matters week.

Nightingale Hospital to be used for eye care

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Medical group withdraws plans for Weston College site in Nailsea

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis outside the old Weston College building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former Royal Marine Commando on 900-mile mission to support veterans

Mike 'Buster' Keatings served in the Royal Marine Commandos from 1990 to 1995 before joining Avon and Somerset Police.