Clevedon Town drawn to play Southall in fourth round of FA Vase

Clevedon Town will be travelling to London to take on Southall in the fourth round of the FA Vase next month.

The Seasiders thrashed Brixham 6-0 at Wall Park to progress in the 47-year old competition last Saturday

Syd Camper scored twice plus further goals from Freddie King, Alex Camm and Glen Hayer and Archie Heywood secured the Seasiders a place at the same stage where they had reached last season.

The tie at the Combined Counties League Premier Division North side is set to take place on Saturday January 15 at the Robert Parker Stadium.

Goalmouth action in the Clevedon goalmouth, from the left Glen Hayer (behind referee), Charles Lovell, Callum Kingdon, Syd Camper, Archie Ferris and Elliot Nicholson. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

“There’s never going to be an easy draw at this stage of the competition and this one is pretty much as tough as we could have got,” said manager Alex White.

“It’s a shame to be drawn away from home again as we would have liked to have hosted in front of our supporters.

“However, our away form has been excellent this year so we will head to London full of confidence and have a right good go.

“We said we wanted someone different so we certainly can’t complain in that aspect.”