Captain Ellison hails Clevedon team effort after sealing WEPL title

Published: 1:00 PM September 1, 2021

Captain Harry Ellison hailed a ‘team effort’ after Clevedon were crowned WEPL Premier One champions for the second time in four seasons, despite slipping to a three-wicket defeat at Taunton Deane on the final day.

The Dial Hill side began the afternoon three points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed Potterne’s heavy defeat at Bedminster all but handed them the title, with seven points in a losing cause enough to finish the job.

“It’s been an incredible effort from the whole squad throughout a long and challenging season,” said Ellison.

Clevedon's Dan Williams and Harry Ellison celebrate - Credit: Piers McBride

“To win the title with such a young side, and having lost a game due to Covid, is a huge achievement and I can’t speak highly enough of everyone involved.

"Not everyone who has played a part this season was able to be involved at Deane on Saturday, but this really has been a squad effort. The likes of Louie Woodland, Ed Wade, Jack Harding, Tyler Leaman, Jack Banks, Will Carpenter are all guys who contributed to the first XI in 2021, so this is a win for the whole club.

You may also want to watch:

“Our very talented youngsters have been outstanding for us. Luke Pearson-Taylor began the season in the third XI but ended up with 18 WEPL wickets to his name, Max Horton was superb throughout, and Louie Woodland scored more than 200 runs in his first season at this level.

Clevedon's Max Horton and Jake Lintott celebrate - Credit: Piers McBride

“Our senior players have really taken the lead as well. Dan Williams took 31 wickets to finish as the league’s leading wicket taker, and Matt Carpenter took 23 wickets. Our bowling got us out of jail on a number of occasions, and these two were key to that.

“But the main reason we have been able to win WEPL again is because of how we reacted during then toughest moments. On so many occasions we found ourselves with our backs to the wall, but came out fighting to win some tight games.

“There are so many people behind the scenes we need to thank. Coach Piers McBride has gone above and beyond as he always does, our scorer Paul Whyte, Director of Cricket John Bachelor, chairman Paul Jenkins and the whole committee. We couldn’t have done it without them.

“We dedicate this title to the memory of Tim Brooks, who we sadly lost earlier this year. Brooker would’ve been at Taunton Deane on Saturday, roaring us on, and as one of Clevedon’s great winners, this one was for him."

Jared Warner (62 not out) and Cam Harding (43) led the way as Clevedon posted 206-9, but Taunton Deane won by three wickets with 3.2 overs to spare, despite bowling success for Harding (3-45), Dan Williams (2-49), Jake Lintott (1-22) and Luke Pearson Taylor (1-27).