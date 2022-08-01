Clevedon edge past Thornbury in tense WEPL encounter

Clevedon claimed a one-wicket win at Thornbury in their latest WEPL Premier One outing on Saturday.

Having lost the toss, they saw the home side's openers put on 27 before Matthew Carpenter took two wickets with successive balls in the fifth over.

Luke Pearson Taylor had success at the other end, with Iraq Thomas also getting in on the act as Carpenter (4-62) struck twice more to reduce the hosts to 78-6.

A 49-run stand for the seventh wicket was ended by Cameron Harding, before Jack Banks (2-31) and Thomas (2-37) mopped up the tail as Thornbury were dismissed for 189.

But Clevedon were soon in trouble in reply and up against it at 46-5 in the 11th over.

Thomas (20) joined Jared Warner at the crease to steady the ship, with Will Plummer helping to add 59 for the seventh wicket.

Warner held firm at the other end to finish unbeaten on 76 from 110 balls, hitting eight fours, as last man Banks survived 18 deliveries to help Clevedon to their target in the 48th over in a tense climax.

The win leaves Clevedon in sixth place with five games to go ahead of a home fixture with bottom club Lansdown at Dial Hill on Saturday.



