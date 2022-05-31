News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon open WEPL account with win over Thornbury

Lee Power

Published: 12:30 PM May 31, 2022
Tyler Leaman took three wickets as Clevedon beat Thornbury

Tyler Leaman took three wickets as Clevedon beat Thornbury - Credit: Jason Crane

Clevedon broke their duck for the WEPL Premier One season with a 74-run win over Thornbury.

Following three successive defeats, the defending champions chose to bat at Dial Hill and saw steady contributions throughout their line-up.

Louie Woodland put on 46 with Jared Warner (18) and 45 with Josh Breed before falling for 47 from 45 balls.

Josh Breed added 59 with Ryan Thorpe (21) and reached 59 when his exit left the hosts 183-5.

And Iraq Thomas (46) put on 54 with Max Horton, who was unbeaten on 34 as Clevedon closed on 295-9.

Thornbury's openers posted an 81-run stand in reply, before Horton made the breakthrough.

Captain Cameron Harding (3-39) struck soon after, then nabbed two more scalps after Horton (2-45) had picked up his second to leave the visitors 119-5.

Jack Banks (2-33) and Tyler Leaman (3-36) then combined to share the remaining five wickets, although Clevedon were made to wait by the final pair, who put on 53.

Clevedon take on Congresbury and Wellington in the WEPL T20 on Thursday, then visit Lansdown on Saturday.

Thomas smacked an unbeaten 84 off 34 balls as Clevedon posted 187-1 from 16 overs in their Somerset Foundation Cup match at Weston last week.

Breed (58 not out) and Thorpe (30) put on 61 for the first wicket, with Weston held to 75-8 in reply as Thorpe (3-14) and Banks (2-11) had most success with the ball.

Clevedon host Old Bristolians Westbury in the next round.

