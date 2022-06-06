Warner hauls helps Clevedon claim WEPL win over Lansdown

Clevedon claimed a 28-run win over Lansdown in their latest WEPL Premier One outing on Saturday.

Put into bat, they lost Jared Warner cheaply but saw Louie Woodland (29) put on 51 with Josh Breed.

Ryan Thorpe (27) added a further 61 with Breed, who fell for 53 to leave Clevedon 128-4.

Captain Cameron Harding (18), Max Horton (31) and Tyler Leaman (18 not out) helped lift the total to 205, but the home side reached 92 without loss in reply.

Iraq Thomas made the breakthrough with the run out of Jordan Smith, with Warner claiming the first of his four wickets soon after.

At 140-2 Lansdown looked well placed, but Warner struck with successive balls and completed a 4-30 haul to make it 148-5.

Thomas got in on the act (3-10) as Leaman also had success, with Thorpe producing a run out to help dismiss the hosts for 177.

Clevedon had won both of their WEPL T20 Group Six matches two days earlier, posting 199-3 against Congresbury.

Breed hit 57 off 48 balls, with seven fours, and Thomas clubbed an unbeaten 52 off 25, with six sixes and one four.

Thorpe (33) and Harding (31) also chipped in, before Congresbury made 160-7 led by Matthew Thompson (50).

Harding (3-12) and Zac Malpas (2-16) had most success with the ball for Clevedon, who followed up with a 77-run win over Wellington.

Thorpe hit 69 off 41 balls, with four sixes and five fours, and put on 112 with Breed (47) to lay the platform for Clevedon's 166-4.

Wickets were shared between Leaman (3-17), Harding (2-16), Kian Ware (2-21) and David Clarke (2-34) as Wellington were dismissed for 89 in 15 overs.