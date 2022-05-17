Clevedon suffer another heavy defeat in WEPL

Iraq Thomas took five wickets in Clevedon's loss to Chippenham - Credit: Archant

Clevedon suffered a second successive heavy defeat in the West of England Premier League against Chippenham at Dial Hill.

Well beaten at Bath on the opening day of the campaign, the defending champions saw the visitors choose to bat after winning the toss.

Their openers put on 64 before Matt Carpenter made the breakthrough, with the next two partnerships producing 62 and 50-run stands.

Oliver Price eventually fell for 103, off 79 balls, having hit a six and 16 fours, which saw five wickets fall for just 11 runs.

But an unbroken 55-run stand saw Chippenham close on 278-8, with Iraq Thomas (5-51) finishing as the pick of Clevedon's bowling.

The hosts lost Edward Wade without scoring and struggled to build partnerships of note.

Louie Woodlands (37) made a start, with Jared Warner (25) also chipping in.

Thomas clubbed 50 off 34 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours, but it proved little consolation as Clevedon fell to a 104-run defeat ahead of a trip to Potterne this weekend.

Clevedon saw their ECB National Club Championship match with Swansea abandoned after 24 overs on Sunday.

Cameron Harding (36) and Josh Breed (24 not out) had shared a half-century stand to help them reach 115-4 when the heavens opened.

They will try again at Dial Hill this Sunday with the winners due to visit Penzance in the next round.