Clevedon sink to heavy defeat at Bath in WEPL opener

Clevedon suffered a heavy defeat as they began the defence of their WEPL Premier One title at Bath.

Having lost the toss and been sent into the field, the defending champions saw the home side's openers put on 141 in 21 overs.

Max Horton made the breakthrough to dismiss Ben Wells (75), only for Ashur Morrison to join Bradley Porteous in a 173-run stand for the second wicket.

South African Porteous was eventually dismissed by Jack Harding, having hit 174 from 110 balls, including eight sixes and 22 fours.

But Morrison went on to score 71 before becoming one of two victims for Iraq Thomas (2-99) and Bath skipper Tim Rouse clubbed an unbeaten 55 off just 24 balls, hitting six sixes, to lead his side to a mammoth 447-4.

Clevedon were soon in trouble at 27-2 with openers Edward Wade and Louie Woodland both back in the pavilion and Ryan Thorpe followed with the total on 43.

Captain Cameron Harding (41) added 77 with Josh Breed, with Thomas hitting two sixes and seven fours on his way to 51 off 38 balls in a 79-run stand.

But after Thomas and Breed (62) fell in the 33rd over, Clevedon were dismissed for 259 and will look to bounce back when they welcome Chippenham to Dial Hill on Saturday.

*Nailsea made a winning start to their Bristol & District Division 11 campaign at Twyford House A.

Gaz Phippen (27) got them off to a steady start, with Ryan Orr (47) putting on 66 with Ben Pinkney (61).

Ryan Lester (45) played some good shots and debutant Gary Cheketts (15) added quick runs, before senior debutant Alfie Thompson, Steve Spencer, Sam Jervis and James Baber hit out late on to lift the total to 230-9.

Jervis (1-32) made the breakthrough in the home side's reply, as Pinkney kept things tight at the other end.

Alan Rogerson (3-14) made further inroads in tandem with Ryan Lester, with Nailsea also producing a run out.

And Phippin (1-9), Baber (2-16) and Spencer (1-9) got in on the act before another run out sealed a 111-run victory and maximum points.

Nailsea welcome Chilcompton to The Grove on Saturday.