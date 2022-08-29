News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon suffer another defeat against Taunton St Andrews

Lee Power

Published: 9:49 AM August 29, 2022
Clevedon's survival hopes in the West of England Premier League Premier One are hanging by a thread after defeat to Taunton St Andrews.

Having chosen to bat first at Dial Hill they lost openers Josh Breed and Louis Woodlands (22) to fall to 39-2.

Jared Warner put on 76 with Iraq Thomas (42) for the third wicket and went on to score 57 from 109 balls before he was sixth man out with the score on 197.

Jack Harding hit a quick unbeaten 24 off nine balls, with two sixes and a four, to lift the total to 224-7 and Warner struck early with the ball in reply.

But Taunton St Andrews made steady progress, with Joshua Thomas (57) and James Regan (67) putting on 60 for the third wicket, and sealed a three-wicket win in the 45th over.

Warner (2-37) and Max Horton (2-44) nabbed braces for Clevedon, who were left 21 points adrift of safety ahead of a final-day trip to Bridgwater on Saturday.

The defending champions need a big win and for Thornbury to suffer a heavy defeat against Chippenham to pull off a great escape.

