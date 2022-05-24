Clevedon suffer double disappointment in league and cup outings

Clevedon suffered double disappointment in the WEPL and ECB National Club Championship at the weekend.

Having put hosts Potterne into bat in their Premier One clash on Saturday, they saw them pile up 380-7 from their 50 overs.

Home skipper Neil Clark (121) led the way and put on 106 with Basil Akram, who hit 71 off 46 balls, after a 93-run stand with David Bromley (50).

Jack Banks (2-67) and Jack Harding (2-97) nabbed braces for Clevedon's underfire bowling attack, but the visitors slipped to 16-2 inside five overs as Akram (2-28) struck.

Louie Woodland (33) and Ryan Thorpe (63) put on 88 but fell in quick succession to leave Clevedon 126-4.

Jared Warner (76) and Iraq Thomas (33) put on 62 for the sixth wicket, with Jack Harding hitting 45 off 35 balls late on to help lift the total to 291.

Clevedon hosted Swansea in a rescheduled cup tie on Sunday and saw the Welsh club post 267-6 from their 40 overs.

Cameron Hemp hit an unbeaten 152 from 130 balls, with seven sixes and 13 fours, as Warner (2-50) and Cameron Harding (2-35) took two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Clevedon were 4-2 in the third over of their reply, though, before Edward Wade (26) and Thorpe (35) put on 71.

Warner (29) and captain Cameron Harding (31) also made starts but Clevedon were dismissed for 172 in the 34th over.

The defending WEPL champions will hope for better when they play host to Thornbury on Saturday.

