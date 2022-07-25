Centurion Harding plays captain's innings in Clevedon win

Clevedon captain Cameron Harding led from the front with a superb century to set up a 90-run win over Potterne on Saturday.

Harding saw opening partner Louie Woodland and Jared Warner fall to the first two balls of the WEPL Premier One match at Dial Hill and Max Horton departed with the score on 38.

But Tyler Leaman (20) helped add 79 for the fourth wicket and Iraq Thomas (16) shared a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Harding hit a six and 18 fours to reach 132 off 116 balls and was sixth man out with the total on 197.

Jacob Ward (28 not out) led Clevedon to 246, but Potterne reached 70-2 before losing three wickets in three balls to Harding and Jack Banks (3-24).

Horton ended a 43-run stand for the sixth wicket and claimed the next two wickets to fall to finish with 3-27, before Ward (2-11) mopped up to seal victory.

A fourth win of the season leaves the defending champions 11 points clear of the bottom two with six games to go, with a trip to Thornbury on Saturday.