Clevedon return to top of WEPL table with win over Lansdown

Published: 3:00 PM August 2, 2021

Tyler Leaman took three wickets as Clevedon beat Lansdown - Credit: Jason Crane

Clevedon returned to the top of the WEPL Prem One table with a two-wicket win over Lansdown on President's Day at Dial Hill on Saturday.

Sent into the field by the visitors, they saw Matt Carpenter, Dan Williams (2-40) and Luke Pearson Taylor (2-15) reduce their rivals to 81-6.

A 58-run stand for the seventh wicket was ended by Tyler Leaman (3-14), before Carpenter (3-30) returned to end the innings on 153 in the 44th over.

Greg Willows (20) put on 44 for the first Clevedon wicket with Louie Woodland (30), with Edward Wade (20) and captain Harry Ellison (21) also making starts.

Louie Woodland hits out for Clevedon against Lansdown - Credit: Jason Crane

But the home side slipped to 103-6, before Williams took charge with an unbeaten 38 off 39 balls, including six fours, to see them to their target in the 42nd over.

Victory lifted Clevedon two points above Potterne, who lost at Bath, with a trip to Bridgwater up next on Saturday.

The seconds slipped to an eight-wicket defeat against Coalpit Heath in the Bristol & District Senior Division.

Put into bat, they were dismissed for just 94 inside 36 overs, as only Marc Jenkins (22) and James Caddick (14) reached double figures.

Jake Brand and Mark Bibbing took the only wickets to fall as Heath got home in 24.2 overs.

The thirds got the better of Hallen in Division Nine, after being put into bat and posting 254-9 from their 40 overs at Clevedon School.

Ali Balcombe led the way with a stunning 132 off just 62 balls, smacking nine sixes and 13 fours.

He put on a 90-run stand with captain Josh Banks (19) and another 60 with Matthew Brown (25), before Hallen were held to 143-7 in reply.

Sam Barcham (3-38) proved the pick of the bowling, as D Carrington (2-30), Zak Malpas (1-9) and Josh Jenkins (1-21) took the other wickets to fall.