Clevedon claim important win at Chippenham

Published: 1:00 PM July 12, 2021

Clevedon claimed a 30-run win at Chippenham in their latest WEPL Premier One outing on Saturday.

Put into bat they lost Greg Willows to the first ball of the match, with Cameron Harding (20) and captain Harry Ellison (0) following to leave them 33-3 after 10 overs.

Ryan Thorpe (13) and Will Plummer (11) made starts, with opener Louie Woodland falling for 21 to leave them 83-6 after 27 overs.

Lower-order runs from Luke Pearson Taylor (23), Max Horton (13) and Dan Williams (22 not out) lifted the total to 147 and a good performance in the field ensured that was enough.

Williams (3-16) made the breakthrough with the ball, with Matthew Carpenter (1-35) helping to reduce the hosts to 33-4 in the 10th over.

Cameron Harding (1-24) made it 39-5, before a 49-run stand for the sixth wicket between Ralph Hardwick and Drew Clayfield was ended by Taylor (3-15), who then struck in his next two overs to make it 93-8.

Horton (2-11) then claimed the final two wickets to fall to seal victory and leave Clevedon three points clear at the top of the table ahead of Potterne, who visit Dial Hill next weekend.

The seconds lost by six wickets to Frenchay in the Bristol & District Senior Division, after being dismissed for 100 inside 26 overs.

Scott Ford hit 10 fours in his 36-ball 49, but opening partner Connor Crane (16) and Will Carpenter (12) were the only other batsmen in double figures as Alex Stell (5-18) did most of the damage.

Mark Bibbing, Fraser Caddick, Tyler Leaman and Jake Brand took wickets as Frenchay reached their target in 29 overs.

The thirds lost to Bedminster fourths in Division Nine, after the home side posted 175-7 from 40 overs.

Dave Clarke (4-27), Josh Jenkins (2-38) and Zak Malpas (1-19) took the wickets to fall, but Clevedon came up short on 132 despite Mark Jenkins (28), Josh Banks (23), D Carrington (22), Jack Davey (15) and Josh Jenkins (12) all making double figures.

The fourths completed a hat-trick of losses on the day as they were dismissed for 83 by Timsbury in Division 14.

Captain Chris Wilson top scored with 17, but Timsbury lost five wickets in their successful run chase, as Ed Richardson (2-13), Charlie Lamprell (2-25) and Darren Lewis (1-28) earned some rewards.







