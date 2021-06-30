News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Willows century sets up Clevedon win

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM June 30, 2021   
Clevedon's Greg Willows in batting action

Clevedon cruised to a 69-run win over Taunton Deane on their return to WEPL Premier One action on Saturday.

Having missed out the previous weekend following a positive Covid test at the club, they saw Greg Willows and Louie Woodland put on 166 for the first wicket at Dial Hill.

Woodland hit six fours in his 66, with Willows going on to reach 112 off 123 balls, with a six and eight fours, as five others fell in single figures.

Clevedon closed on 213-7 and Dan Williams struck early in Deane's reply, before Cameron Harding (2-21) nabbed a brace.

Jack Banks ran through the middle order to claim 4-34 in his nine overs, before Williams (3-33) returned to claim two more scalps and complete a run out to seal victory.

The seconds slipped to a 68-run defeat against Bradley Stoke in the Bristol & District Association Senior Division.

Mark Bibbing struck early with the new ball and Jake Brand claimed 5-45 as the home side made 218-7 after choosing to bat.

But Luke Pearson Taylor (35) and Jack Houston (29) were the only Clevedon batsmen to make much impact in reply as they were dismissed for 150.



