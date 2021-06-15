Clevedon beat Bedminster to extend WEPL lead

Published: 1:00 PM June 15, 2021

Clevedon moved 19 points clear at the top of the WEPL Prem One table with a three-wicket win at Bedminster.

The hosts chose to bat after winning the toss but Dan Williams struck in the first over to give Clevedon an early boost.

Williams (3-36) struck twice more to reduce Bedminster to 96-4 at drinks, with Luke Pearson (2-24) and Max Horton (2-28) getting in on the act to leave them 117-6 soon after.

The lower order rallied to lift the score to 181, as Cameron Harding (3-30) had success with the ball, but Clevedon slumped to 63-5 in reply.

Harry Ellison and Will Plummer (41) put on 92 for the sixth wicket to put the visitors back on track, with Ellison hitting a six and 13 fours in his 74.

Pearson and Williams then shared an unbroken 24-run stand for the eighth wicket to secure victory.

Clevedon suffered double disappointment in WEPL T20 Group A on Sunday, losing to Taunton St Andrews and Bridgwater.

Edward Wade his nine fours in his 42-ball 64 to steer them to 119-8, with Fraser Caddick (2-28) nabbing a brace as Taunton won by six wickets with 5.4 overs to spare.

Ben Wilson scored an unbeaten 53 from 49 balls against Bridgwater, hitting a six and five fours and sharing 55 off 36 balls with Jack Harding (20) as Clevedon posted 139-7.

But Bridgwater secured a six-wicket win off the last ball, despite Jack Banks (2-23) bagging a double.

The seconds slipped to a two-wicket defeat against their Bedminster rivals on Saturday in the Bristol & District Association Senior Division.

Connor Crane (19) and Tyler Leaman (19) top scored as Clevedon were dismissed for 100 in 31.4 overs, with Banks picking up 4-30 as Bedminster slumped to 77-8.

Caddick (2-19) had early success with the ball for Clevedon, but the visitors avoided further loss and secured victory.

The thirds hosted Bristol New Eleven in Division Nine and saw them pile up 269-6 at Clevedon School, led by Gagandeep Singh (146).

Zak Malpas (2-51) was the pick of the home bowling, but Clevedon could only muster 125 in reply, with Dave Clarke (37 not out) and Chris Bennett (27) the only batsmen to make much impact.