Crane ton sets Clevedon seconds up for success

Clevedon seconds claimed a convincing win over Claverham in the Bristol & District Association Senior Division.

After losing Oliver Wilson cheaply, Scott Ford (25) put on 62 with Connor Crane, but Louie Woodlands fell without scoring.

Captain John Bachelor shared 128 with Crane, hitting seven fours before he was run out for 60.

Crane soon followed for a fine 106, having hit nine boundaries, and Clevedon suffered three more run outs before closing on 225-8 from 43 overs.

Matty Gregory (2-42) nabbed a brace for the visitors, who lost a wicket to Fraser Caddick early in reply.

James Caddick struck at the other end to make it 32-2, but Dominic Hooper and Andrew Fox took the total to 68 before Jake Brand ran out the latter.

Claverham moved to 98-3, when Brand sparked a collapse that saw the last seven wickets fall for just 13 runs.

Jack Banks dismissed Hooper five runs short of a half-century, before Brand ran through the lower order to finish with 5-21 and seal a 114-run win.

The thirds claimed a derby win over Division Nine rivals Portishead seconds at the Lake Grounds.

Jack Davey (5-27) was the pick of their attack as the home side were skittled for 93 inside 26 overs.

Zak Malpas (2-22), Ali Balcombe and Dave Clarke took the other wickets to fall, as Steve James (19) top scored for Portishead.

Clevedon lost Davey and Ben Hussey cheaply in reply, but Paul Jenkins dominated a 57-run stand with Daniel Van Grudgings and was unbeaten on 62 from 52 balls, having hit four sixes and five fours, as the visitors sealed a seven-wicket win in the 18th over.

The fourths completed a hat-trick of wins with success against Golden Hill sixths in Division 14.

Teddy Birkbeck (2-10), Darren Lowis (2-17) and D Carrington (2-18) nabbed braces as the visitors reached 139-7 from 40 overs, having been put into bat at Clevedon School.

And Andrew Wilson (34) and Carrington (30 not out) led the way with the bat in Clevedon's reply as they sealed a five-wicket victory in the 31st over.