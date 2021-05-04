Clevedon sink Bath to start season with win

Published: 5:00 PM May 4, 2021

Clevedon got the new West of England Premier League season off to a winning start at Bath.

Stand-in captain Harry Ellison chose to bat after winning the toss but saw Edward Wade and Connor Crane fall for single figures to leave them 23-2 after four overs.

Ellison (27) put on 54 with Ryan Thorpe, who added another 79 with Jared Warner and eventually scored 76 off 73 balls, including a six and 12 fours.

Harry Ellison hits a boundary for Clevedon at Bath - Credit: Jason Crane

Warner fell for 39, but Will Plummer smacked an unbeaten 68 off 55 balls, including a six and eight fours, to see Clevedon to 266-8 from their 45 overs.

Ryan Thorpe hits out on his way to a half-century for Clevedon at Bath - Credit: Jason Crane





Clevedon's Will Plummer on the attack at Bath - Credit: Jason Crane

Bath were set a revised target of 211 after rain and Warner struck in the first over of their reply to remove the dangerous Sam Young.

Jared Warner steams in for Clevedon at Bath - Credit: Jason Crane

Matthew Carpenter (3-18) had success at the other end to leave the home side 33-4 in the eighth over, with Jack Harding getting in on the act with the score on 56.

Matt Carpenter took three wickets with the new ball for Clevedon at Bath - Credit: Jason Crane

Bath captain Sam Mount (49) and Harry Hankins (47) put on 71 for the sixth wicket, but both fell to Max Horton (2-37) as they closed on 157-7 and Clevedon claimed a 53-run win using the DLS method.

Clevedon welcome Chippenham, who beat Bedminster by 99 runs in their opener, to Dial Hill on Saturday (12.30pm).

The seconds lost to Pak Bristolians by two wickets in their Bristol & District Senior Division opener.

Openers Scott Ford (63) and Oliver Wilson (54) put on 124, with Jack Houston adding an unbeaten 55 off 42 balls to help them reach 211.

But the visitors, reduced to 132-7 following a fine 5-26 haul from James Caddick, reached their target with nine balls remaining.

The thirds beat Downend in Division Nine, after the hosts made 169-9 from a reduced 36 overs.

D Carrington (4-36) was the pick of Clevedon's bowling, as Phil Payne (2-27) and Zak Malpas (2-30) nabbed braces.

Clevedon replied with 256-6 from their 36 overs, as Paul Jenkins hit 135 off 80 balls, including 11 sixes and 14 fours, and shared a 133-run stand with Josh Banks (40).