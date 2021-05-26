Ellison excited about chasing another win with Clevedon

Published: 4:45 PM May 26, 2021

Clevedon's Harry Ellison is hoping the rain stays away so they can chase another win in the West of England Premier League this weekend.

A trip to Lansdown is up next on Saturday, following an 89-run win over Downend at Dial Hill last weekend.

That made it three wins out of four so far this season for Clevedon, who sit in second place behind Bridgwater, and Ellison said: "I just hope the rain stays away and we can get a full game in, because every game apart from Bath has been rain-affected and shortened overs.

"I'm just hoping for a full game and getting another win."

Ellison fell for just four as Clevedon slipped to 9-3 against Downend, but Greg Willows (34) put on 81 with captain Jake Lintott, who finished unbeaten on 85 as they posted 175-6 from 30 overs.

Louis Woodland added 30 off 21 balls, with Lintott (3-26) and Dan Williams (3-21) sharing the bowling honours as the visitors were dismissed for 86 in 23 overs.

Matt Carpenter, Jack Harding and Max Horton took a wicket apiece and Ellison added: "The lads played really well. it was great stuff from Jake and Greg, they batted really well together.

"Jake wasn't going to play for us because he had a school game at Queen's. The fact he could play for us was a real boost. He showed us all why he is a pro. He did a great job.

"We just take each game as it comes, one by one. The bowlers have been exceptional so far this year and bailed the batters out, who haven't quite performed yet.

"If the top order can start contributing some runs, I think it will give us a much better chance of winning each game.

"At the moment, the middle and lower order are putting in most of the work and getting us over the line each week. If the top order can start making good contributions we will be in a much better position."

As for his own form, Ellison added: "I'm loving it. It helps when you win most games and if the weather picks up and we keep winning each week I will enjoy it even more.

"I'm really enjoying playing with the guys at the moment, a great bunch of lads and a young team.

"Myself, Jake and the older players are enjoying playing with them and seeing them develop. Most importantly they are contributing to wins, which is massive and great to see."

Clevedon in batting action against Downend - Credit: Mark Plummer

