Brilliant Breed leads Clevedon to friendly win over Golden Hill

Josh Breed hit an unbeaten century for Clevedon against Golden Hill - Credit: Clevedon CC

Clevedon claimed a comfortable 79-run friendly win over Golden Hill after an unbeaten century from Josh Breed.

The hosts made 310-8 from 45 overs at Dial Hill, with Breed finishing unbeaten on 131 from 122 deliveries after hitting five sixes and 13 fours.

Ryan Thorpe hit 40 off 23 balls, including a six and seven fours, in a quickfire 65-run opening stand with Louie Woodland, while James Caddick (26) shared an 84-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Breed.

Tyler Leaman (24), captain Cameron Harding (21) and Jack Harding (20 not out) also made starts with the bat for Clevedon.

And bowling honours were shared by Jack Harding (3-35), Jack Banks (2-25), Caddick (2-33) and Leaman (2-45) as the visitors were dismissed for 231.

Breed, Banks, Jack Harding and Will Plummer took catches for Clevedon, who are due to visit Sidmouth on Saturday and St Fagans on Sunday, while the thirds host their Bedminster rivals.







