Clevedon slip to friendly defeat at Sidmouth

Published: 3:00 PM April 13, 2021

Clevedon fell to a six-wicket defeat in a low-scoring friendly at Sidmouth on Saturday.

Put into bat, they lost Scott Ford without scoring to the fourth ball of the innings and Harry Ellison in the third over to find themselves 20 for two.

Captain Jacob Lintott was next to fall, with Ryan Thorpe failing to trouble the scorers as the visitors slipped to 48 for four in the ninth over.

Opening batsman Edward Wade succumbed with the total on 69, having hit five fours in his 30, before Will Plummer (20) and Dan Williams (17) shared an innings-high 31 for the sixth wicket.

Jack Houston also reached double figures but Clevedon were all out for 121 in the 25th over, with Byron Knowles (4-30) the chief destroyer.

You may also want to watch:

Sidmouth openers Alex Barrow (41 retired) and Isaac Thomas put on 71 in 14 overs in reply, with Lintott (2-24) claiming a quick brace of wickets.

Tyler Leaman dismissed Thomas (39) to make it 94 for four, before Knowles and Nick Mansfield secured Sidmouth's victory in the 27th over.

The thirds piled up 253 for nine in 40 overs against Cleeve in a friendly at Dial Hill.

Ben Hussey hit seven fours and a six in his top score of 61, putting on 72 for the fifth wicket with Paul Jenkins (34) after opening duo Louis Woodland (48) and Marc Jenkins (24) had made starts.

There were wickets for Jack Davey, Woodland, Josh Banks and David Clarke as Cleeve reached 115 for four from 18.4 overs in reply, before the heavens opened and the match was abandoned.











