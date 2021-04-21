Clevedon claim comfortable friendly win over Minehead

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021

Clevedon claimed a 134-run win over Minehead in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday.

They amassed 296-6 from their 45 overs, led by a century from Harry Ellison, who hit a six and 16 fours before retiring out on 102 from 93 balls.

Debutant Louis Woodland weighed in with 67, hitting nine fours, and captain Jacob Lintott was unbeaten on 78 after clubbing eight sixes and four fours.

Matthew Carpenter struck early with the ball in Minehead's reply, with Jack Harding having success at the other end to make it 26-2 in the sixth over.

Tyler Leaman and Jack Houston struck six balls apart to leave Minehead 57-4, with Max Horton getting in on the act as well.

Leaman (2-15) claimed a second scalp, before Lintott (2-21) and Carpenter (2-34) cleaned up the tail to dismiss the hosts for 161, with last man Angus Marsh absent.

The thirds were also celebrating after a tense two-wicket win over Golden Hill.

The home side scored 236-6 from their 40 overs, as Sam Barcham (2-26) and Teddy Birkbeck (2-32) nabbed braces for Clevedon.

Zak Malpas and Steve Treanor took the other wickets to fall, before Clevedon lost Andrew Brown and Josh Jenkins for single figures.

Chris Bennett retired out after reaching 50, with Dan Carrington then holding the rest of the innings together to score his maiden century.

Carrington hit two sixes and 15 fours to finish unbeaten on 105 as Clevedon clinched victory with one ball to spare.

The seconds saw their Golden Hill rivals pile up 300-7 from 45 overs, although Fraser Caddick had reason to cheer after claiming 4-46 from his nine overs.

Jack Banks hit an unbeaten 46 from 42 balls in reply, with six fours, and Ben Hussey (34) also made a start as Clevedon were dismissed for 170 in 34 overs.

Clevedon are due to welcome Midsomer Norton to Dial Hill on Saturday (1pm) and St Fagans the following day, while the seconds visit Failand & Portbury and the thirds travel to Tormarton and Abbots Leigh.



