Lintott takes positives from Clevedon's loss to Potterne

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

Clevedon captain Jake Lintott remained upbeat despite his side's four-wicket defeat at Potterne in the West of England Premier League on Saturday.

Put into bat by the home side, Clevedon were dismissed for just 129 in 20.2 overs, with Will Carpenter's 31 off 29 balls their top score.

Harry Ellison, Lintott, Greg WIllows and Matt Carpenter also reached double figures, with tailender Max Horton scoring 22 off 23 balls in a 40-run stand for the ninth wicket with Will Carpenter.

Basil Akram smashed 67 off 32 balls in reply, hitting seven sixes and four fours, to help Potterne reach 95-1, before a mini collapse saw five wickets fall for 22 runs.

Jack Harding (3-22) and Lintott (2-30) had most success with the ball for Clevedon, but the home side reached their target in 18 overs.

You may also want to watch:

Lintott said: "I think there were plenty of positives to take despite losing, so that was really good.

"Obviously it was rain-affected which made things a little bit more trickier batting first not knowing what a good score was.

"That was challenging having to bat first, we lost the toss and batted. We weren’t quite sure what to get and probably tried to score too many runs and actually a score of 150, 160 would have been enough.

"But then we showed really good character with the ball, Jack Harding bowled exceptionally well and he could have had four wickets if decisions went his way.

"We were really good in the field but fell just short with the bat really but still we got four points. If the game was abandoned we would have got six.

"It wasn’t too much difference really and there was some positive performances which we can take forward into next week."

Clevedon are set to welcome Downend to Dial Hill on Saturday.



