Clevedon well beaten by Bridgwater as leaders loom

Clevedon ended up well beaten by Bridgwater in their latest WEPL Premier One outing on Saturday.

And the defending champions find themselves down in sixth place at the midway point of the season, some 79 points behind current leaders Bath, who visit Dial Hill this weekend.

Put into bat, they lost Louie Woodlands and Josh Breed cheaply to slip to 27-2.

Ryan Thorpe and Jared Warner followed in quick succession to make it 52-4, with captain Cameron Harding run out for 35 with the total on 64.

Iraq Thomas put on 35 with Max Horton (20) and 40 with Tyler Leaman (21) and was eventually dismissed for 32 as the last three wickets fell for just two runs and Clevedon were all out for 143 in the 35th over.

Bridgwater's openers put on 55 before Jack Harding made the breakthrough, with Horton also having success with the ball.

But the visitors eased to their target with eight wickets in hand in the 27th over to hand Clevedon their fifth defeat in nine outings this summer.

They are due to entertain Bedminster in the Somerset Foundation KO Cup on Wednesday (6pm) before welcoming a Bath side who have won eight of nine league matches, with the other abandoned, to date.