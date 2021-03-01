Clevedon Coastal Rowing Club set up GoFundMe page to raise funds

Published: 1:00 PM March 1, 2021

Clevedon Coastal Rowing Club were formed in 2019 and currently have 22 members. - Credit: Scott Ferrier

Clevedon Coastal Rowing Club have set up a GoFundMe page asking people to donate as they look to bring in a Celtic Longboat, Trailer and Oars.

To date the club has put mixed teams into events such as the Great River Race, which navigates 21 miles of the River Thames, the Ramsey Island row, a round island row of eight kilometres, and St Dogmaels Regatta, a competition which saw crews do themselves proud.

The club have also been raising funds through sponsored events on rowing machines, exercise cycles, running, jogging, walking and cycling - most recently over 2.7 million metres was rowed virtually chasing one member whilst they rowed the Atlantic.

But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causing problems for sports clubs up and down the country, Clevedon Coastal is in desperate need and have set a target of £15,000.

Formed in late Autumn 2019 by a group of local experienced sea rowers, the club currently has 22 active members with more waiting to start when current COVID restrictions allow.

“Our basic plan was to buy our first club-owned boat in 2020 and then possibly other class of boat in follow-on years,” chairman Scott Ferrier posted on the GoFundMe page website.

“Furthermore, our intention was to build the club during 2020 by raising funds undertaking further sponsored activities and through fees for competition at regattas and from bringing the sport wholly back to Clevedon and running our own regatta, to enable the purchase of our first boat.

“However, as with a lot of amateur local sports clubs our financial plans have been hit by the pandemic and this has left us without the funds we need to obtain our first boat.

“Small-scale sponsored events do help with paying insurances, but we currently do not own a boat but instead rent a boat from a similar club.

“We anticipate that 2021 will be a big year of growth for local sports clubs and we desperately need to be able to meet this demand with our own facilities.”

For more information and to make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/clevedon-coastal-rowing-longboat-fundraiser