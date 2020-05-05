Clevedon Rowing Club take part in regatta to help raise money for charity

Clevedon Coastal Rowing club took part in the Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Isolation challenge on Sunday.

Normally at this time of year there is a well-attended regatta at Fishguard.

This was one of the regattas the club had been targeting and training for to provide competition for other coastal rowing clubs.

The idea was to challenge clubs to cover the same distance as the row, but in isolation for charity.

The challenge was further developed for crews or solo participants to cover 24k in fancy dress or club kit.

A total of 13 club members took part dressed as Superwoman, Popeye, 1980s clubbers and even a Gladiator as the distance was covered on exercise bikes, rowing machines, push bikes, road running and also a Trishaw.

In total the club members competed 96k between three crews and one solo participant with local charities to Clevedon and Fishguard benefiting from their efforts.

The club is looking forward to further challenges whilst the lockdown continues and until regattas again become possible.

Club Chairman Scott Ferrier was delighed with how the event turned out, saying: “I loved it. The club members were great, there was no difficulty in raising support, they all wanted to do it.

“It was so interesting and rewarding seeing the photographs and times pouring in throughout the day. I am proud of them all.”

Results – Team One: 1 Scott Ferrier, erg, 6k, 25:09.0; 2 Simon Moss, erg, 6k, 23:54.0; 3 Neil Isaac, Run, 6k, 32:38.0; 4 Lisa Cherrington, exercise bike, 6k, 12:30.0; total 1:34:11.

Team Two: 1 Gemma Best, erg, 6.5k, 28:16.0; 2 Rich Lewis, erg, 6.5k, 26:09.0; 3 Alex Clemeston, exercise bike, 6k, 13:14.0; 4 John Ball, run, 5k, 29:44.0; total 1:37:23.

Team Three: 1 Dan Bohin, erg, 6k, 22:38.0; 2 Myles Podmore, running, 6k, 37:45.0; 3 Maria, cycle, 6k, 27:00.0; 4 Heather House, Trishaw, 6k, 36:18.0; total 2:03:41.

Team Four: 1. Niall O’Connell, cycle 24k 53:20.0.