Clevedon Cricket Club women's softball team open season with big win

Clevedon Cricket Club's women’s softball team got off to a winning start in the first match of the Somerset Women Division One season at Midsomer Norton on Sunday.

Midsomer Norton batted first and scored 76 runs from their 20 overs after excellent fielding and bowling from Clevedon women kept the score down.

Clevedon responded by posting 147 runs, with a useful 40 from India, for the loss of just four wickets in their 20 overs to win comprehensively.

Women’s captain Lotty Furlong said: ‘This is a very positive start to our league campaign. The whole team played very well."

Clevedon Cricket Club’s women’s softball team, which was founded in 2018, meets on Friday evenings for training and practice and welcomes women and girls of all ages and abilities.