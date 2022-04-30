News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Clevedon Cricket Club women's softball team open season with big win

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM April 30, 2022
Clevedon Cricket Club women's softball team was founded in 2018.

Clevedon Cricket Club women's softball team was founded in 2018. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Clevedon Cricket Club's women’s softball team got off to a winning start in the first match of the Somerset Women Division One season at Midsomer Norton on Sunday.

Midsomer Norton batted first and scored 76 runs from their 20 overs after excellent fielding and bowling from Clevedon women kept the score down.

Clevedon responded by posting 147 runs, with a useful 40 from India, for the loss of just four wickets in their 20 overs to win comprehensively.

Women’s captain Lotty Furlong said: ‘This is a very positive start to our league campaign. The whole team played very well."

Clevedon Cricket Club’s women’s softball team, which was founded in 2018, meets on Friday evenings for training and practice and welcomes women and girls of all ages and abilities.

North Somerset News
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

The seafront in Clevedon

LETTER: 'We were left feeling like criminals over dog off the lead'

Times Letters

Logo Icon
The attack damaged a seating area at the Men's Shed in Clevedon

Beloved Clevedon Men's Shed targeted in arson attack

Paul Jones

person
Gordano Colts celebrate winning the Somerset U18 Cup

Super Gordano Colts lift Somerset Cup silverware

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
M5 lorry fire

Avon and Somerset Police

PICTURES: Police warn drivers to avoid M5 as lorry is engulfed in flames

Carrington Walker

person